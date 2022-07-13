"I hope I'm invited', says Athiya on wedding rumours

Athiya Shetty reacts on wedding rumours, says 'I hope I'm invited'

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 13 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 14:28 ist

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has finally broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul.

Athiya, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few of months.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol."

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly.

The actress was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Check out DH's latest videos

