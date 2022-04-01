'Attack' box office preview: Will John Abraham-starrer overcome 'RRR' juggernaut to emerge as a success?

Actor John Abraham, last seen in the commercially-unsuccessful Satyameva Jayate 2, is set to return to the big screen with Attack, slated to hit the screens on Friday. The action-thriller has created a reasonable amount of buzz among the action hero's die-hard fans with its 'The action-thriller has created a reasonable amount of buzz among the action hero's die-hard fansmassy' trailer. So, will this be enough to help it emerge as a commercial success? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

The film appears to be an out-and-out actioner, a genre that is essentially John's forte. Judging by the trailer, it has an intriguing plot that deals with the concept of a 'Super Soldier'--a cyborg-like fighter who tries to wipe out terrorism. Attack might prove to be a gamechanger for Indian cinema if the execution is up to the mark. The film's leading ladies--Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh-- are established names in their own right. The NGK star, in particular, has the potential to help Attack find an audience in the Telugu states and Tamil Nadu as she is a known name in Tollywood and Kollywood.

The production values too appear quite impressive.

Weaknesses

The film has been directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, who doesn't have any brand value right now. His association with the flick won't boost its commercial prospects. Attack might not do well in the smaller cities if the screenplay contains too many technical. terms/jargons Its urban setting too may go against it on this front. While its songs have garnered attention,.they haven't really become earworms.

Opportunities

The film comes at a time when producer Jayantilal Gada is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He is credited as the 'Presenter' for the recently-released movie RRR, which has set the box office on fire. His association with Attack should help it find wider patronage. The flick, like the recent Telugu blockbuster Pushpa, might spring a surprise in the run if the word of mouth is positive.

Threats

RRR, which hit the screens on March 25, emerged as the choice of the masses in its first week. The S S Rajamouli-helmed period drama is set to put up phenomenal numbers in its second week, something that might spell trouble for Attack if the actioner doesn't offer something extraordinary. The fact that John's last three movies--Pagalpanti, Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2-- bombed at the box office too will affect its performance on the opening day.



Check out DH's latest videos: