'Attack' day 2 box office collection: John Abraham-starrer has underwhelming first Saturday

Actor John Abraham's new movie Attack, which hit the screens on April 1, collected a mediocre Rs 3.5 crore (net) at the domestic box office on day 1. It showed limited growth on its first Saturday, failing to hold its own against last week's big release RRR. Here is the detailed report.

Day 2 collection

Attack collected nearly Rs 3.6 crore on its second day, according to initial estimates. Its 2-day collection will be around Rs 7 crore, an ordinary number given the fact that it is the only Hindi movie to hit the screens this week. The film put up decent numbers in the multiplex circuits but failed to make a strong impact in mass circuits where it wasn't able to pose a threat to RRR. Ajay Devgn's association with the S S Rajamouli's magnum opus worked in its, adding to Attack's worries.

Bad news for John

The lackluste response to Attack is bad news for John as the flick comes at a time when he desperately needs a hit. His last three movies--- Pagalpanti, Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2-- bombed at the box office. The Sanjay Gupta-helmed movie didn't reach its potential due to Covid-19 restrictions while Milaap Zaveri's magnum opus failed to hold its own against Antim, which featured Salman Khan in a key role. Attack is likely to be yet another disappointment for him unless it witnesses phenomenal growth on Sunday.

What's it about?

Attack is an action-thriller that revolves around a braveheart from the Indian army who is paralysed after a shocking incident. He gets an opportunity to make a new beginning through the 'Super-soldier' programme, aimed at eliminating terrorism. It received mixed reviews with critics lauding the innovative plot but criticising the execution. Attack has an impressive supporting cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prakash Raj.

What's next for John?

John, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 release Ek Villain. The thriller stars Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani as the female protagonists. The Jism actor plays the antagonist in the Yash Raj Films-backed Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, slated to hit the screens in January 2023.

