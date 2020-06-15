Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson condoles tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday (June 14), leaving his near and dear ones in a state of disbelief. Australian cricketer Shane Watson, on Monday (June 15), reacted to the tragic incident and recalled being stunned by his performance in MS Dhoni, which revolved around the life and struggles of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He added that the world had become a 'poorer' place following his demise.

“I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon,” he tweeted.

SSR began his career with the popular television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, which was backed by Ekta Kapoor. He subsequently acted in Pavitra Rishta, which established him as a forced to be reckoned with. He entered the film industry with the surprise hit Kai Po Che, co-starring Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao. 'Anni' consolidated his position in the industry with PK and Shuddh Desi Romance. It was, however, the previously-mentioned MS Dhoni that made him a household name. The film proved to be a feast for 'Mahi' fans, which helped it rake in the moolah. While Raabta did not do as well as the expected, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya managed to satisfy the target audience. He also hit the jackpot with Chhichhore, marking his first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor.

He was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed Drive that released directly on Netflix. His final movie Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault In Our Stars, is likely to release once the coronavirus situation improves and things return to normal.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: John Cena pays tribute to the Bollywood actor