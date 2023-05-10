Ayushmann Khurrana all set to perform at IIFA 2023

'Action Hero of Bollywood' Ayushmann Khurrana is among the stars who will be seen performing at the 2023 IIFA Awards scheduled to be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27, 2023, as the awards weekend returns for its 23rd edition.
Khurrana will be seen taking the stage with some of his popular chartbusters from Bollywood.
IIFA Awards made the announcement by sharing a video on their social media account along with a statement that read, “The Action Hero of Bollywood is ready to perform at NEXA IIFA Awards 2023, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 27th May💃🏼 Get your tickets today to watch the dashing #AyushmannKhurrana take center stage with his breathtaking performance!” (sic).
IIFA is the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof. It will be a weekend full of glamour and fashion as popular Indian stars take on the green carpet.
