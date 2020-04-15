Ayushmann Khurrana is upset with some people for attacking policemen amid coronavirus lockdown

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently lashed out at a section of society for attacking policemen for merely doing their duty amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Article 15 star said that violence against cops is a ‘condemnable’ act which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. He added that people should be grateful to the men in khaki for protecting the aam janta while putting their lives in danger.

Ayushmann had previously penned and recited a poem dedicated to the COVID-19 frontliners and urged the public to be compassionate towards them.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses delaying major releases. Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, F9, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the Vijay Starrer Master and No Time to Die are just a few of the biggies that failed to keep their date with the audience. The shoots of flicks such as Acharya, Radhe and Jersey have been suspended till further notice. The coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown have affected normal life while creating a problem for daily wagers associated with the film world. The likes of Salman Khan and Nagarjuna have done their bit to help those affected by the situation, which has grabbed plenty of attention.

Coming back to Ayushmann, he was last seen in the well-received Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan that revolved around the sensitive issue of homosexuality. The film, featuring Jitendra Kumar as the parallel lead, did reasonably well at the box office despite releasing alongside the Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot. The movie, however, could not reach its potential as its run was cut short amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Gulabo Sitabo that marks his first collaboration with ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan. The Vicky Donor had recently revealed that he’ll be at loggerheads with Big B in the film. He will also be reuniting with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for an action-thriller.\

