Ayushmann Khurrana on coronavirus lockdown: This is not the time to be irresponsible

Ayushmann Khurrana recently urged the aam janta to take the 21-day lockdown, which has been put in place to control the coronavirus threat, seriously and refrain from loitering on the streets. The Vicky Donor actor added that this is not the time to be ‘irresponsible’ as it can put several lives in danger.

The young hero’s comments come days after Akshay Kumar lashed out at those who had violated the ‘Janta Curfew’ by stepping out of their homes for ‘non-essential’ tasks. The Kesari actor had added that he is afraid of the COVID-19 outbreak despite being an action hero, implying that the situation needs to be taken seriously.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill with several production houses delaying major releases. F9, Sooryavanshi, No Time to Die, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Haathi Mere Saathi are some films that will not be released as planned. The shoots of films such as Jersey, Prabhas 20 and the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been suspended to avoid mass gatherings and this might help in bringing things under control.

Despite this, movie buffs recently received some good news when SS Rajamouli revealed that his next movie is titled Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) in Hindi and shared a motion poster. The team released the epic ‘Bheem For Ramaraju’ video on March 27, which created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs due to Ram Charan’s screen presence and Jr NTR’s flawless Hindi diction.

Coming back to Ayushmann, he was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that did decent business at the box office despite dealing with a ‘taboo’ subject. He will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which marks his first collaboration with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Many feel the film has the potential to help the young star reach new heights.

Credit: IANS