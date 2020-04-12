Ayushmann Khurrana pens and recites a touching poem for coronavirus warriors

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently penned and recited an emotional poem dedicated to the frontliners leading India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the COVID-19 warriors for putting their lives in danger for the welfare of the aam janta and highlighted how they are sacrificing small joys of life for us. Not surprisingly, the clip went viral in no time, with several fans praising the fast-rising hero for putting his talent to good use.

This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus!

Have written these words to express my gratitude.



I salute you.

India salutes you.

Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tmKVVNIjmw — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 10, 2020

Just like Ayushmann, several Bollywood stars have done there bit to help/ honour those involved in essential services. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund. Amitabh Bachchan recently requested people to follow social distancing, which might indirectly check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and make things easier for the ‘corona warriors’.

The COVID-19 situation has forced several big production houses to delay major releases. Sooryavanshi, 83, A Quiet Place 2, F9 and Vijay’s Master are some biggies that could not keep their date with fans. The production of films such as Acharya, Jersey and Radhe have been put on hold and this has created a problem for daily wagers. Trade analysts feel that most production houses will face issues in figuring out new release dates once things return to normal.

Coming back to Ayushmann, he was last seen in the well-received Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, which did well at the box office. The film, featuring Jitendra Kumar as the parallel lead, received rave reviews for ‘normalising’ homosexuality. He will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Gulabo Sitabo that marks his collaboration with Big B. Some time ago, he had revealed that he’ll be at loggerheads with the veteran actor in the movie. The promotions of the Shoojit Sircar-helmed flick are likely to begin once the coronavirus situation improves.