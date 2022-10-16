Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns Rs 5 cr on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' earns Rs 5 crore on second day

The film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Rakul Preet Singh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 16 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 16:31 ist
Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah & Sheebha Chaddha. Credit: Junglee Films/Twitter

Campus comedy-drama Doctor G has amassed over Rs 5 crore on the second day of its release, the makers announced on Sunday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

In an Instagram post, production house Junglee Pictures said the film has so far raised Rs 9.09 crore nett at the box office -- Rs 3.87 crore on Friday and Rs 5.22 crore on Saturday.

Also Read | 'Doctor G' review: Formulaic under the garb of uniqueness

"We just can’t stop our hearts from doing all (love) as #DoctorG crossed 9.09 Cr in just 2 days! Thank you for making our weekend this great! Keep the love coming in and don’t miss #DoctorGInCinemas now!" the post read. The production house also shared the same on Twitter. 

"Doctor G" is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance. 

