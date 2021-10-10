'Baahubali 2' to 'Vikramarkudu': 5 popular movies to watch on S S Rajamouli's birthday

S S Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the finest filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. The Baahubali helmer has redefined the tenets of commercial cinema with his grand yet emotionally-gripping brand of storytelling. The ace director has helped several talented performers-- right from Jr NTR to Prabhas-- scale new heights, which is no mean feat. On Sunday, as 'Jakkanna' turns 48, here is a look at some of his best films

Baahubali 2 (2017)

Rajamouli emerged as a pan-India brand with the 2015 blockbuster Baahubali, which featured 'Darling' in the lead. The film's sequel hit the screens nearly two years later and set the box office on fire. It revolved around what happens when a 'king' is killed by his most faithful servant following a misunderstanding. The biggie had pretty much everything--right from stunning visuals to effective performances-- that one would expect from a larger-than-life period drama.

Eega (2012)

Eega was an engaging fantasy drama that revolved around a simpleton, played by Nani, who is reincarnated as a fly after being killed by a ruthless and manipulative foe. The film featured Sudeep in a negative role and helped him find a foothold in the Telugu film industry. Eega emerged as a commercial success mainly because of the emotional yet entertaining screenplay and the watchable performances. It was dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi.

Magadheera (2009)

The reincarnation saga revolved around what happens when the lives of four people get intertwined following a shocking turn of events. Magadheera was shot on a big budget and proved that Rajamouli was more than capable of bringing to life period drama. The film featured several intense sequences and a pulsating climax. It starred Ram Charan in the lead and is widely regarded as one of the finest releases of his career.

Yamadonga (2007)

Yamadonga served as strong proof of Rajamouli's fertile imagination and continued his professional association with Jr NTR, who had previously starred in his films Simadri and Student No 1. It had shades of the yesteryear classic Yamagola, starring Sr NTR, and emerged as a big hit at the box office. The film contained an epic sequence in which 'Annagaru' appeared on-screen through the use of stock footage and computer graphics.

Vikramarkudu (2006)

Rajamouli scored one of the biggest hits of his career when he teamed up with Ravi Teja for Vikramarkudu, an action drama with mass elements. Everything about the film-- right from the punch dialogues to the emotional scenes-- was as effective as can be. The cast included Anushka Shetty, Vineet Kumar, Prakash Raj and Brahmanandam. It was remade in multiple languages, which helped it attain cult status. .