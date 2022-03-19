'Bachchhan Paandey' day 1 box office collection report: Akshay Kumar-starrer opens to a good response

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Bachchhan Paandey hit the screens on March 18 much to the delight of 'Akkians'. The biggie created a great deal of buzz among fans prior to its release as it features the 'Khiladi' in a massy new avatar and has plenty of action scenes. So did this help the flick set the box office on fire? Here is the detailed report.

Day 1 collection

Bachchhan Paandey opened to a good response at the domestic box office despite facing stiff competition from The Kashmir Files. The day 1 net collection is likely to be between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore, according to initial estimates.

The details

The film started on a decent note with the morning shows witnessing respectable occupancy. It witnessed impressive growth post 6 pm with the average occupancy ranging between 60 per cent and 80 per cent. It did well in mass markets because of Akshay's star power and the commercial plot. Bachchhan Paandey, however, could have done even better had it not run into The Kashmir Files juggernaut, which hit the screens last week. The Anupam Kher-starrer, which has been declared tax-free in many states, remains unstoppable in week 2 as the the word of mouth is phenomenally positive.

About 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Bachchhan Paandey is an adaptation of the Tamil flick Jigarthanda. It revolves around a filmmaker who decides to make a film on a dreaded gangster's life only to realise that the Godfather has a shocking past. The movie stars Kriti Sanon as the female protagonist and is touted to be gamechanger for the Mimi star. The cast includes Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The way ahead...

Bachchhan Paandey has received mixed to positive reviews with critics lauding the performances. The word of mouth is decent, which should help it put up good numbers on day 2. While the film is likely to have a good first week, it will have stiff competition from S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) when the biggie hits the screens on March 25.

