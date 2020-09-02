Bad Boy Billionaires: SC refuses to consider Netflix's plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider a plea by Netflix India against a Bihar court's order of not using Sahara chief Subrata Roy's name in the upcoming web series 'Bad Boys Billionaires'.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, and Justices Arun Mishra, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian allowed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to withdraw the petition.

The bench asked him to approach the appellate court in Bihar against the order passed by the Araria court on August 28, restraining the Netflix from running the promo of the series.

The court, however, issued notice to the Saharas on a transfer petition.

The Sahara Group Entity and a Sector Manager of Sahara in Bihar had filed an injunction suit to restrain Netflix from releasing the series that features their chairman and business entities, saying it was not only defamatory but also offending to the privacy and trademarks of their company.

In a statement, the Saharas said they have also filed a criminal complaint against Netflix and its directors Abhishek Nag, Reginald Shawn Thompson, Neha Sinha and the producers Nick Read, Reva Sharma and Iqbal Kidwai, for committing various criminal offences under Information Technology Act 2000, Indian Penal Code and the Trademarks Act.

The Magistrate took cognizance of the offences on their complaint and recorded evidence of witnesses.