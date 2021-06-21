BAFTA sets date for 2022 awards ceremony

The event will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One, according to a press release

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 21 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 17:50 ist
The BAFTAs have been held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the past few years. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) on Monday announced March 13 as the date for its 2022 film awards ceremony.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the BAFTAs were held in April this year as opposed to its traditional March date.

While there has been no confirmation of venue, the BAFTAs have been held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the past few years.

The 2021 BAFTA film awards saw Chloe Zhao win best director for Nomadland with the film's lead Frances McDormand being named best actress. Anthony Hopkins won the best actor BAFTA for "The Father", with Youn Yuh-Jung and Daniel Kaluuya bagging the award in the supporting acting categories.

In 2020, BAFTA undertook a wide-ranging review and introduced changes for the 2021 film awards as part of an ongoing process of levelling the playing field for all entered films.

The full timeline and eligibility details for the film awards 2022 will be announced in due course, the British Academy added.

BAFTA
London
Entertainment

