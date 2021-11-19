Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu to collaborate for a multi-starrer: Reports

Tollywood star Balakrishna may soon team up with Mahesh Babu for a multi-starrer to be directed by top filmmaker Koratala Siva, according to reports in the Telugu media. If things work out, this will mark the first collaboration between the heroes. 'Prince'. who previously acted alongside Venkatesh in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, is no stranger to two-actor projects. NBK has, however, stayed away from multi-starrers. The proposed project with Mahesh Babu is likely to mark a new beginning for him.

Koratala Siva, interestingly, shares a strong rapport with the Spyder star and the Nandamuri family. He directed Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu, which emerged as a commercial success. He strengthened his ties with the 'N' clan when he collaborated with Jr NTR for Janatha Garage, one of the finest films of the Young Tiger's career. He is set to reunite with the Aravinda Sametha actor for NTR 30.

NBK, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in Akhanda, which reunites him with mass director Boyapati Srinu. The two had previously teamed up for the blockbusters Simha and Legend. The biggie is touted to be 'massier' than their previous flicks. It stars Pragya Jaiswal, who rose to fame with her work in Kanche as the female protagonist and is her first movie with NBK. Balakrishna also has films with director Gopichand and Anil Ravipudi in his kitty.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and will cater to a mass audience. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and may prove to be a gamechanger for her. He will be teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for an actioner along the lines of their previous film Athadu. He will also be teaming up with S S Rajamouli after the Baahubali helmer wraps up the promotions of his latest film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR).