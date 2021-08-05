Balakrishna-starrer 'Akhanda' to clash with 'RRR' this Dussehra: Reports

Telugu star Balakrishna's upcoming movie Akhanda may hit the screens this Dussehra, according to reports in the Telugu media. If this happens, it may lock horns with director S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), slated to release in theatres on October 13. The makers of Akhanda are planning to wrap up the shoot by the end of the month. A lot, however, depends on the Covid-19 situation.

The film is touted to be an action-drama and it reportedly features 'Nata Simha' in two distinct avatars. It has been directed by noted filmmaker Boyapati Srinu and marks his third collaboration with Balakrishna. The two first collaborated for the 2005 blockbuster, which proved to be a treat for 'N' fans.



Their second film Legend set the box office on fire in 2014. It featured several action scenes and punch dialogues. The buzz is that Akhada will be 'massier' than their previous films. It stars Pragya Jaiswal, who rose to fame with her work in Kanche, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with NBK. She recently revealed that she enjoyed working with the veteran actor as he is extremely passionate about cinema. She also revealed that her role in the flick is completely different from anything she has done in the past

RRR, on the other hand, is a period drama that revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. Jr NTR plays Bheem while Ram Charan essays the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film has been shot on a budget of Rs 400 crore and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga.

It has an impressive cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alison Doddy and Ray Stevenson. RRR has been penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who garnered attention with his work on Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.