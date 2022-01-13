Balakrishna-starrer 'Akhanda' to get a sequel, confirms director Boyapati Srinu

Top director Boyapati Srinu has confirmed in a press conference that his recent blockbuster Akhanda, starring veteran actor Balakrishna, will get a sequel in the near future. He, however, didn't reveal much about its plot or shoot schedule. The film, featured 'Nata Simha' in two distinct avatars, catered to the mass audience and revolved around the life of an 'Aghora'.

The biggie hit the screens on December 2, emerging as a blockbuster in the Telugu states and the overseas market. It starred Pragya Jaiswal, who rose to fame with Kanche, as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the mass hero. Srikanth played the antagonist and impressed fans with his intense performance. Its music was composed by S Thaman, the musician behind hits such as Butta Bomma and OMG Daddy. The title track and theme music became quite popular among NBK fans. There have been talks of the film being remade in Hindi with either Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn in the lead. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.

Akhanda was Boyapati's third film with Balakrishna. The two first teamed up for the 2010 release Simha, which set the box office on fire. It was an actioner and starred Nayanthara and Sneha Ullal as the leading ladies. Their second film Legend hit the screens in 2014, emerging as a blockbuster. It featured the popular 'history repeats' dialogue as well as a captivating elevation scene.

With Akhanda garnering attention for the right reasons, Balakrishna is set to team up with director Gopichand for an actioner with mass elements, being referred to as NBK 107. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her first film with the Jai Simha hero. 'Duniya' Vijay, a popular name in Kannada cinema, is set to play a negative role in the biggie. Balakrishna also has a film with Anil Ravipudi in his kitty.