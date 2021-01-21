Balakrishna to collaborate with ‘Krack’ director Gopichand for his next movie?

Actor Balakrishna, who will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited actioner NBK 106, has reportedly zeroed in on his next big movie. According to several websites, the mass hero will soon be teaming up with noted director Gopichand for a masala entertainer to be backed by a noted production banner.

These rumours come at a time when the noted filmmaker is going through a terrific phase on the work front. His latest movie Krack, starring Ravi Teja, opened to a terrific response at the box office on January 10 despite releasing at a time when theatres are operating at 50 percent capacity in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. The cop-thriller received rave reviews due to the effective performances and the ‘masaledaar’ narrative.

The film features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with the 'Mass Maharaja'. The two had previously teamed up for the popular film Balupu, which emerged as a commercial success. Krack has an impressive cast that includes Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Balakrishna, on the other hand, is not doing too well professionally. His troubles started when the Sankranti biggie NTR Kathanayakudu failed to live up to expectations at the box office despite receiving above-average reviews from critics. It revolved around the ‘golden era’ of the Telugu film industry while touching upon Tollywood icon Sr NTR’s decision to enter politics.

NTR Mahanayakudu, a sequel to the film, too did not make an impact at the box office. The ‘Nata Simha’ tried bouncing back with Ruler but things did not go as planned as the actioner proved to be a ‘double disaster’. It featured Size Zero actor Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the leading lady.

He is gearing busy with the previously-mentioned NBK 106, which will mark his third collaboration with Boyapati Srinu. The biggie, touted to be massier than their previous collaborations Simha and Legend, is expected to hit the theatres sometime later this year.