Balakrishna to do movies with B Gopal, VV Vinayak soon?

Actor Balakrishna, the undisputed 'Legend' of Telugu cinema, will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited NBK 106 and this has grabbed a fair deal of attention. The film, directed by mass director Boyapati Srinu, is touted to be an actioner and features the sensational hero in a new avatar.

The film was supposed to hit the screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With uncertainty surrounding its release date, Balakrishna has already zeroed in on his next movies. According to Tupaki, the Jai Simha actor will soon be teaming up with veteran filmmaker B Gopal for an actioner.

The powerhouse director had previously directed the Nandamuri hero in the cult hit Narasimha Naidu and Samarasimha Reddy, helping him add a new dimension to his career. A section of the audience feels that working with him might be a smart move of the Nata Simha's part.

Balakrishna is also likely to collaborate with VV Vinayak for an exciting project, The Khaidi No 150-helmer had wielded the microphone for Chennakeshava Reddy, one of the biggest hits of NBK's career. It remains to be seen whether the two are able to hit the bullseye once again. One is likely to get clarity on these films in the coming days.

Coming back to NBK 106, it marks Balakrishna's third collaboration with Boyapati Srinu. The two had previously collaborated for the cult hits Simha and Legend and many feel their new film too could emerge as a sensational blockbuster. The film has piqued curiosity as it is touted to be 'massier' than their previous collaborations.

A few websites had previously that Sanjay Dutt is being considered for the villain's role but that might not happen due to the Bollywood actor's health issues. Contrary to rumours, Lingaa actress Sonakshi Sinha too is not a part of the biggie.