Balakrishna to dub for Mike Tyson in the Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger': Reports

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is set to make his Tollywood debut with Vijay Deverakonda's eagerly-awaited movie Liger, which has created a buzz among fans. According to reports, Telugu star Balakrishna may dub for the 'Baddest Man on the Planet'. The perception is that this may add a new dimension to the biggie as the 'Nata Simha' enjoys a strong fan following due to his larger-than-life reel image. One is likely to get clarity on his association with the project in the coming months.

Also Read | Boxing icon Mike Tyson to make Bollywood debut with Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger'

Liger is touted to be an action drama that revolves around the journey of a 'crossbreed' and caters to the mass audience. It has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and marks his first collaboration with the Arjun Reddy actor. Tyson reportedly plays the role of a dangerous fighter, who locks horns with the protagonist. The film features Ananya Pandey as the leading lady and is the first Telugu movie of her career.

The cast includes Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. 'K D Pathak' made his Tollywood debut with a key role in Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, which emerged as a hit. He will be hoping to consolidate his standing with Liger. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will be backed by Karan Johar. Its shoot will be wrapped up after the team gets permission to travel to the US for the latest schedule. It is likely to hit the screens next year in multiple languages. The film comes at a time when VD is going through a difficult phase on the work front.

He suffered a setback when Dear Comrade failed to live up to expectations. The star tried bouncing back with World Famous Lover but things did not go as planned as the romantic drama ended up being a commercial and critical failure. It remains to be seen whether Liger helps him regain his mojo.