Balakrishna's movie with filmmaker Gopichand to be shot abroad?

Telugu star Balakrishna is set to begin work on his upcoming film with top filmmaker Gopichand, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to the latest reports, major portions of the biggie, which is being referred to as NBK 107, will be shot in the US. If this is indeed the case, the flick will be a departure from the norm as the mass hero's films are usually set in the Telugu states and have a distinctly 'desi' look and feel.

NBK 107 is touted to be an actioner and will feature everything--right from punch dialogues to elevation scenes-- that one associate with a 'Nata Simha' movie. It stars Shruti Haasan as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the veteran actor. Its dialogues will be penned by Burra Sai Madhav. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for the biggie.

Gopichand regained his mojo earlier this year when the Sankranti release Krack, starring Ravi Teja, emerged as a big hit at the box office. He will be hoping to keep the momentum going with NBK 107.

Balakrishna is, meanwhile, awaiting the release of Akhanda, which reunites him with mass director Boyapati Srinu. The two first joined hands for the 2010 release Simha, a big hit at the box office.

They subsequently teamed up for Legend, which attained cult status. Their latest film is likely to be 'massier' than their previous outings. It stars Pragya Jaiswal, who garnered attention with her work in director Krish's war drama Kanche, as the leading lady and is her first film with the Nandamuri hero.

She recently told DH that she enjoyed working with him as he transforms into a different person while giving a shot. The film has piqued the curiosity with its trailer, which suggests that this may be a gamechanger for all concerned. Balakrishna also a film with F 2 helmer Anil Ravipudi in his kitty.