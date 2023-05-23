Ban on 'The Kerala Story' not correct: Kangana Ranaut

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • May 23 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 20:30 ist
Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said the ban imposed on The Kerala Story by some states was "unconstitutional" after it was cleared by the CBFC.

"Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on 'The Kerala Story' by some states is not correct" Ranaut, 36, told reporters here.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The West Bengal government had imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop its screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

According to Ranaut, people often complain that Bollywood does not make the kind of films they want to watch.

"When a film like The Kerala Story is made, people's complaint is redressed. Such films help the film industry," she said.

"The Kerala Story" stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie has so far raised over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

