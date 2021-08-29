'Bangaraju' new poster: Nagarjuna's swag is hard to miss

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter on Sunday to wish his dad and Telugu star Nagarjuna on his birthday and shared a new poster of the veteran mass hero's upcoming movie Bangaraju. In it, 'Nags' is seen in a charming avatar that does justice to his reel image. His smile and swag are hard to miss.

Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/H7dg6RapHI — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2021

The film has been directed by Kalyan Krishna and it is a follow up to the 2016 release Soggade Chinni Nayana The flick is likely to have a commercial storyline with family elements and cater to those fond of clean entertainers.



Chay will be seen essaying a key role in Bangaraju, which marks his second major collaboration with the veteran. The two had previously acted together in Manam,. Ramya Krishnan is set to reprise her role from Soggade Chinni Nayana. Its music will be composed by Anup Rubens, best known for his work on films such as Paisa Vasool and Temper.



Nagarajuna, meanwhile, is going through a challenging phase on the work front. He was last seen in Wild Dog, co-starred Saiyami Kher, which did not do well at the box office. The star is set to make his Bollywood comeback with the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

He is gearing up to collaborate with Kajal Aggarwal for Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru, who previously helped Rajasekhar get his career back on track with PSV Garuda Vega. The buzz is that he may help Nagarjuna regain his mojo.



Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Love Story. The film has been directed by Sekhar Kammula and features Sai Pallavi, the star of films such as Fidaa and Maari 2, as the leading lady. He is set to make his Bollywood debut with Lal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan. It is an adaptation of Forest Gump and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.