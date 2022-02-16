Bappi Lahiri death: Disco King's last TV appearance was on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Celebrated music composer Bappi Lahiri, who redefined the tenets of Indian cinema with his peppy and unforgettable tunes, died on Wednesday due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The 'Disco King' enjoyed a dedicated fan following due to his enviable body of work and striking style. In 2006, he appeared as a judge on the popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, to guide aspiring musicians in their professional journey. The next year, he appeared on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, consolidating his standing on the small screen. His unique look and frank opinions made him an asset to the show. He subsequently made several guest appearances on the show over the years.

It was, however, an episode aired last November that will hold a special place in his fans' hearts as it marked his final appearance on television. During that particular episode 'Bappi Da' interacted with judges Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. Lahiri was quite impressed by Dipaayan Banerjee's rendition of Thodi Si Jo Peeli Hai from the yesteryear classic Namak Halal, terming him 'No 1'.

He later shared a photo, in which he was seen alongside the star composers and veteran musician Anandji, on Instagram, that created a buzz among netizens.

Lahiri, who was related to the legendary Kishore Kumar, began his career in 1973 and soon rose to fame with Zakhmee, which premiered in theatres in 1975. Chalte Chalte and Aap Ki Khatir helped him give a good account of his musical abilities. It was, however, the 1982 release Disco Dancer that established him as a brand as his peppy compositions garnered a fair deal of international attention. He remained an inseparable part of Bollywood in the 80s with films such as Saaheb, Masterji, Naya Kadam and Geraftaar. The 90s proved to be equally eventful as he struck gold with Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar. Many of his songs have been reused over the years, helping the younger generation stay in touch with the brand 'Disco King'.

