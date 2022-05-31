Karthik Aaryan dismisses 'baseless' fee hike reports

Baseless: Kartik Aaryan on reports of fee hike post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, has amassed Rs 128.24 crore since its release on May 20

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 15:19 ist
Actor Karthik Aaryan. Credit: DH Pool

Actor Karthik Aaryan has dismissed reports that he has hiked his acting fee post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, has amassed Rs 128.24 crore since its release on May 20.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological movie of the same name.

A media report on Monday said that the 31-year-old actor, who would normally charge Rs 15-20 crore per movie, has apparently hiked his fee to Rs 35-40 crore now.

Commenting on the news article, Aaryan tweeted: "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi Baseless (This is my promotion in life and not increment. Baseless)."

Aaryan will next be seen in Telugu remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled as Shehzada, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

