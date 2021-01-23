Bash up critics, says AP Arjun

Director A P Arjun’s outburst at film reviewers at the ‘Pogaru’ press conference on Wednesday was particularly vicious. The director of blockbusters such as ‘Ambari’ (2009) and ‘Adhuri’ (2012) lashed out at two YouTube reviewers.

“I share a great rapport with television and print journalists. But there are a couple of critics on YouTube who are talking badly about Kannada movies. Do they have the skills to direct a film?” he said.

He didn’t stop at that. “I urge the producers to beat up these reviewers to make them understand their mistakes… They should be beaten up or asked to shoot a scene or arrange Rs 10 lakh for production,” he fumed.

While Arjun mentioned only one reviewer’s name (Arul), the other reviewer he is upset about is an experienced critic working for a popular film portal. People who follow the critic slammed Arjun for his comments. “If your films don’t impress us, can we also beat you up?” one of them said.

Many like Arjun fail to understand the role played by film critics. Film criticism isn’t restricted to ratings or one-word verdicts like good or bad. It often involves multiple viewings and developing a community that celebrates the nuances of cinema. More importantly, it must promote healthy interactions, experienced voices in the industry say.

A director advocating hooliganism is irresponsible, to say the least, and must be reined in, stalwarts say.

'Pogaru' set for release on Feb 19

Dhruva Sarja's 'Pogaru', four years in the making, will finally hit the screens on February 19. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the Kannada film directed by Nanada Kishore. Touted to be an action drama, 'Pogaru' has generated great buzz through its song 'Karabuu', sung by Chandan Shetty.