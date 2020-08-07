Be careful who you mess with: Sushant’s sister Shweta

Be careful who you mess with: Sushant’s sister Shweta shares cryptic post

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 07 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 15:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday posted a cryptic quote on her social media platforms saying people should think about the consequences before messing up with someone.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The post featured an image of Lord Shiva and read, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.”

She captioned the picture with #justiceforsushant.

Shweta shared the post hours before the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty appeared in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine in Mumbai

Sushant’s untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

While the Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the death of Sushant, the Patna police had last month registered a case on a complaint from the actor’s father K K Singh against Rhea, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, and common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, five others

The Patna police had filed the FIR under the IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, criminal breach of trust, theft and criminal intimidation which was forwarded to the Centre for a CBI probe on Thursday.

Rhea had initially refused to appear in front of the ED, citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
Suicide
Enforcement Directorate
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Mumbai police

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 