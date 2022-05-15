Be kind and giving as an actor: Shah Rukh Khan on daughter Suhana's debut

As his daughter Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with the film The Archies, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media shared some advice for her next big step.

Shah Rukh, who shared a poster of The Archies, penned a heartfelt note for his daughter and asked her to be "kind and giving" as an actor.

He wrote: "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep.

"The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action!"

The Archies, which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name, has been revealed.

The film, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films will feature the children of some of B-town's most widely known faces.

Apart from Suhana, the cast also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix.