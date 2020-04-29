Be kind to each other... And yes wait for me: Irrfan

Be kind to each other... And yes wait for me: Irrfan Khan’s last message to fans

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2020, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 17:05 ist
"Hello brothers and sister… This is me Irrfan. Today I’m with you but also not with you," said Irrfan. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The prolific artiste, who passed away on Wednesday at a hospital here at the age of 54, had recorded the special message for his fans as he could not be a part of the promotions of the film due to his ill health.

"Hello brothers and sister… This is me Irrfan. Today I’m with you but also not with you," said Irrfan.

An emotional Irrfan said “Angrezi Medium” was a special film for him and he wanted to promote it "with as much as love as we have put in the making of it," he said about the Homi Adajania-directed movie that he shot while still under treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

"There is a saying… 'When life gives you lemons, you make lemonades out of it. It sounds good. But when life actually puts lemon in your hands, it becomes really tough to make lemonade,” the actor had said in his deep voice.

"But what is the choice apart from being positive in tough situations. We have made this film with the same positivity. And I hope this film will teach you, make you laugh, make you cry and then make you laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other…And yes wait for me,” he said.

"Angrezi Medium" hit the theatres in few parts of the country on March 13 and was later released digitally. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
bollywood
Irrfan Khan

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

AI used to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

AI used to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Amidst health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

Amidst health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Losing their way

Losing their way

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'

'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'

 