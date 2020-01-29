Bear Grylls trolled mercilessly for his tweet on Rajinikanth

The legendary Rajinikanth is all set to make an appearance on adventurer Bear Grylls' popular show Man Vs Wild and this has given fans a reason to rejoice. 'Thalaivar' recently shot for the same, adding a new dimension to his career. While highlighting the icon's association with his show, the ace survival instructor sent out a tweet, indicating that he expected the episode to be a big draw.

"After our episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), Bollywood superstar Rajinikanth joins me next,"he tweeted.

Despite the enthusiasm he displayed for the ‘Superstar’, Grylls made the mistake of describing him as a 'Bollywood superstar'. Needless to say, this irked fans enough to troll Grylls and give him a crash course about Rajini's enviable body of work.

Here are the most casustic tweets.

He is not Restricted to Bollywood cinema sir, He is the BIGGEST SUPERSTAR OF INDIA Basically Frm #Kollywood !!#ThalaivaonDiscovery pic.twitter.com/Jg6oWfykiP — ONLINE RAJINI FANS🤘 (@thalaivar1994) January 29, 2020

But not Bollywood Super Star.. He is a Kollywood Super Star — Dillibabu (@Dilliba10940960) January 29, 2020

Nandri Bear Grylls Thalaivaa... Edited, from ‘Bollywood Superstar’ to ‘Superstar’. Better 👍 pic.twitter.com/EmgiqaqvtA — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 29, 2020

Following this, he edited his tweet and removed the word Bollywood.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth is not merely a Bollywood actor nor is he just a Kollywood hero. During his career, the matinee idol has redefined the tenets of Tamil cinema with timeless classics like Baasha,Muthu and Padayappa. He has also acted in quite a few Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films, proving that he is a pan-India brand. He has also acted in one English movie (Bloodstone) and a Bengali one (Krantikari) 'Superstar' also holds the distinction of acting in four different formats (3D, motion capture, black and white and live action.

Unlike, some of his peers, Rajini is still a busy bee. He was last seen in the Pongal release Darbar, which opened opened to a terrific response at the box office. The AR Murugadoss-helmed actioner featured him in the role of a cop and did justice to his image.

With Darbar in the past, the Kaala actor is working on Thalaivar 168, helmed by top filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva. The cast also includes Khushboo, Meena and Keerthy Suresh.