'Beast': Has Shah Rukh Khan really been offered a role in Vijay's new movie?

Tamil star Vijay will soon be seen in Beast, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans with its massy first look poster. According to the latest reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is likely to have a guest role in the film. This comes days after the Dilwale actor called the mass hero 'very cool' during an interaction with fans.

A couple of years ago, it was reported that SRK would be seen in Thalapathy's Bigil but that did not happen. There is a possibility of these reports being mere rumours. One is likely to get clarity on this situation in the coming days.

Vijay, meanwhile, is likely to begin to begin the latest schedule of Beast in the coming weeks. The film is touted to be an action drama and features the Mersal star in a macho avatar. The biggie, which is being directed by Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame, stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Vijay.

Beast is slated to hit the screen next year. The Jilla actor will turn his attention to his film with Vamshi Paidpally, the director of Telugu movies such as Oopiri and Maharshi, after wrapping up the Sun Pictures-backed flick.

'Raj', on the other hand, will next be seen in Pathan, the latest instalment of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe'. Siddharth Anand's magnum opus features him in the role of a secret agent and is likely to feature several action scenes. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan.

SRK will collaborate with Atlee, the director of films such as Bigil and Mersal, for a commercial entertainer after wrapping up Pathan. The buzz is that it will feature Nayanthara, who has headlined films such as Aramm, Maya and Imaikkaa Nodigal, as the leading lady.



'King Khan' is reportedly also part of Raju Hirani's upcoming movie--an entertainer with a message.