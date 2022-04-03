'Beast' trailer review: Did it live up to expectations?

Sun Pictures on Saturday (April 2) unveiled the official trailer of Kollywood star Vijay's new movie Beast, giving 'Thalapathy' fans a reason to rejoice. The video suggests that the film will feature the mass hero in the role of a 'soldier' with a violent past and highlight what happens when his character finds himself in an unexpected situation. So, did the trailer live up to expectations? Here are the key takeaways from the trailer.

A 'different' Vijay movie?

Vijay tried to experiment with his image when he collaborated with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Master, which wasn't a conventional star vehicle. The actioner featured him in the role of a 'rowdy' professor and had Vijay Sethupathi, an established name in his own right as the antagonist. With Beast, he is set to do something different yet again as it has been directed by Nelson, a filmmaker who specialises in the dark comedy genre. Going by the trailer, Beast will be a film where the 'situation' serves as the real hero. This makes it a departure from a Puli or a Jilla. ..

Shades of Money Heist?

Beast apparently revolves around an attempt to hijack a mall. The concept coupled with the fact that some of the characters are seen sporting masks indicates that Beast may have shades of the cult series Money Heist. Some of the action sequences are a bit reminiscent of the star's work in Thuppakki, where he played the role of a fearless army officer who is 'never off duty'.

Subdued mass elements

Vijay's films have always been synonymous with punch dialogues and Beast doesn't appear to be an exception. In a key sequence, his character talks about being a soldier and not a politician. In another, he hints at things getting worse. While these punchlines appeal to die-hard fans, they aren't as catchy as the ones heard in Sarkar or Bigil. Moreover, the elevation scenes don't appear to be as 'massy' as expected.

Not enough scope for Pooja

Beast piqued the curiosity of fans as it marks Pooja Hegde's return to Tamil cinema after nearly 10 years. The star made her acting debut with Mugamoodi (2012) before shifting to Telugu cinema. The trailer, however, does not really do justice to her abilities as the focus is clearly not on her. This is a bit disappointing as she has over the years emerged as a force to reckon with courtesy of her work in movies such as Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It remains to be seen whether Beast gives her ample scope to showcase her abilities.