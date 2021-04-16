Been unwell: Sudeep on skipping weekend episode of 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8'

Actor Sudeep took to Twitter on Friday to inform fans that he will not be appearing on the weekend episode of his show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 due to health issues. The mass hero revealed that he has been unwell for the past few days and needs to rest in order to recover. He added that he is looking forward to seeing how the makers of the show handle the elimination process in his absence.

Sudeep has been the face of Bigg Boss Kannada right from the first season and many feel that his star power is one of the biggest reasons behind its success. He is perceived to be a 'neutral' host who shares a giood rapport with the contestants.



Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. 🤗🤗🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021

Sudeep, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the film front. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3 , which made a decent impact at the box office despite the anti-CAA protests. It featured Salman Khan in the lead and marked his first collaboration with the Eega baddie. The cast included Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Tollywood actor Ali.



Sudeep will next be seen in the Kannada film Vikrant Rona, slated to release in theatres this August. The film was previously titled Phantom and has been directed by Anup Bhandari of RangiTaranga fame.

It reportedly features 'Deepanna' in the role of a hunter and is likely to appeal to the masses. The cast includes Shraddha Srinath and Nirup Bhandari.

Sudeep also has Kotigooba 3, the third part of the Kotigooba franchise in his kitty.It is an action drama and features the popular star in a new avatar. It stars Premam actor Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the leading lady. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, the star of films such as Mast and Kasoor, will be making his Sandalwood debut with the biggie. One is expected to get an update on its release date once the Covid-19 situation improves.