'Being choosy paid off'

Priyamani has shattered the general notion that female actors have a truncated shelf-life. The National Award-winning actor has consistently reinvented herself in cinema across five languages. Last year, Priyamani ventured into the OTT space with ‘The Family Man’ that did exceptionally well.

Her latest web series, ‘His Storyy’, is still being talked about. Ahead of the release of Season 2 of ‘The Family Man’ on June 4, the versatile performer tells Showtime about why being choosy has helped her grow in her career, and why she thinks she’s in the best phase. Excerpts:

‘The Family Man’ Season 2 is releasing on your birthday on June 4...

Yes. It’s my birthday gift. It is bigger and better in terms of the ensemble of actors roped in. We have Samantha, a Southern superstar, who plays an important role. The shooting shifts to Chennai and there again, we have a host of actors from the Tamil film industry on board. The new season comes with loads of action, twice the drama and twice the sentiment.

How was it to get back to working with the team?

It is unfortunate that I don’t have any scenes with Samantha but working with Manoj (Bajpayee) sir was enjoyable. We began shooting for Season 2 even before the release of the first. After the success of Season 1, everybody was looking forward to an exciting follow up. The onus was on Raj and DK to make it look good with an edgy plot. The challenge here was to make it look real.

Your character as Sakshi in the web series ‘His Storyy’ is much talked about...

When I heard the script, I didn’t know if my role would have depth but after the narration, I realised that the character played a decisive role in the plot. I am vocal about the cause of the LGBTQIA+ community. I am glad that, through my character in the series, I am conveying the message that there are people in our society who must be accepted the way they are. There were many from the community who told me how much they loved my role and that they could relate to it.

Looks like OTT is every actor’s choice these days. What about you?

Films are meant to be released in theatres but considering the situation we are in now, OTT is the best option. Certainly, digital is the future with filmmakers fighting for digital rights, rather than satellite rights.

You have always chosen your characters very carefully...

I have always been very choosy. But I have been extra choosy after ‘Paruthiveeran’ and it has paid off. There are ups and downs, successes and failures, but I have always trusted my instincts and it hasn’t let me down. Support from my family has played a huge part in my success.

How has marriage changed things for you?

I have become a lot busier after marriage and surely Mustafa is my lucky charm. His instincts are just as strong as mine when it comes to choosing projects. He has always encouraged me to chase my dreams and understands my line of work. I am fortunate to have a caring husband and a loving partner.

How do you spend your lockdown days?

I’ve been binge-watching Korean drama right now. So much so that I can lose sleep over it. I am in Bengaluru, spending time with my parents.