Bellamkonda Srinivas  to act in the Telugu remake of Dhanush's 'Karnan'?

Young actor Bellamkonda Srinivas is reportedly all set to star in the Telugu remake of the recently-released Tamil movie Karnan, which featured Dhanush in the lead. The Kavacham hero has apparently liked the original version and is keen to take up the challenging role. An official announcement about the same is likely to be made in the coming weeks.



Karnan was directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame and featured 'D' in an intense new avatar. It revolved around a young man who fights for his people and it hit the right notes with its hard-hitting storyline. The cast included Malayalam actor Lal, Yogi Babu and Rajisha Vijayan. Contrary to perception, it was not a remake of the yesteryear Tamil classic of the same name that featured Sivaji Ganesan and Telugu legend Sr NTR in the lead.

The makers of the Telugu version may need to tweak the plot a bit to suit the Tollywood sensibilities.



Karnan, interestingly, is the second Dhanush movie to be remade in Telugu in recent times. His 2019 release Asuran, helmed by Vetrimaaran , has been adapted into Telugu as Narappa with Ventakesh playing the lead role. The film was to release in theatres later this month but got delayed due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.



Srinivas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the Sankranti release Alludu Adhurs. He will soon be making his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Prabhas' Tollywood blockbuster Chatrapati. The shoot of the film has been put on hold due to the pandemic and will resume once the situation improves.



Dhanush, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Karthik Subbaraj-helmed gangster drama Jagame Thanthiram. He also has the Bollywood movie Atrangi Re and the international production The Gray Man in his kitty.