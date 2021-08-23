'Bellbottom' 4 days box office collection report: Akshay Kumar-starrer makes a decent impact

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Bellbottom, which hit the screens on August 19, has made a decent impact at the box office despite Covid-19 restrictions. The film raked nearly Rs 4.50 crore (net) on the fourth day. Its first-weekend collection stands at Rs 13 crore, a good figure under the circumstances. The film raked in nearly Rs 2.50 crore on the first day and showed growth on Saturday and Sunday, which many feel is the industry's first step towards regaining mojo.

That said, Bellbottom could have collected more than Rs 25 crore in the first weekend had it released in Maharashtra, the biggest market for Hindi films in India. The 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in most states also affected the performance. The film has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising Akshay Kumar's performance and stylish presentation. The word of mouth is positive, which should help it remain fairly stable on the weekdays.

Bellbottom is a spy thriller set in the 1980s that revolves around the adventures of a secret agent. It has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari, who had previously wielded the microphone for Lucknow Central, and marks his first collaboration with Akshay. It has an impressive cast that includes Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain. Lara Dutta plays the late and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biggie. Her look has garnered a fair deal of attention for the right reasons.

Coming back to Akshay, he will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi, one of the biggest projects of his career. The biggie is a part of the 'Rohit Shetty Cop Universe' and stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. He will be seen playing the titular role in director Chandraprakash Dwivedi's magnum opus Prithviraj. The star recently reunited with the Bellbottom team for Misson Cindrella, the Bollywood remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan.