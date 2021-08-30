Bellbottom box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer shines despite Covid-19 restrictions

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest release Bellbottom has made a decent impact at the box office despite the fact that it hasn't been released in Maharashtra. The biggie collected Rs 19.20 (net) in the opening week , exceeding expectations.

It witnessed a noticable drop on the weekdays but bounced back on Saturday (August 28), collecting Rs 1.30 crore. The film stayed strong on its second Sunday. While the exact figures are yet to be revealed, its is likely to rake in nearly Rs 1.50 crore. If the estimates hold, its total collection will cross the Rs 22 crore mark.



The film received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising Akshay's performance. The decent word of mouth helped it emerge as the choice of 'Akki' fans,

While many expected Chehre, which hit the screens on August 27 to affect its performance that did not happen. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer collected merely Rs 40 lakh at the box office and witnessed limited growth on the second day.

That said, Bellbottom could have collected a lot more had it released under the 'old normal'. Theaters in most states are operating at 50 per cent capacity, which prevented it from reaching its potential. The film has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari of Lucknow Central fame and revolves around the adventures of a spy. It is set in the 1980s and revolves around what happens when a flight is hijacked.

It features actor Lara Dutta as the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. The cast includes Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and seasoned performer Adil Hussain.



Akshay, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's magnum opus Sooryavanshi, an action-packed cop drama. It has a stellar casst that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh , Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif. He also has films such as Atrangi Re, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.