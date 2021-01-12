Ben Affleck to helm Disney's 'Keeper of the Lost Cities'

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is set to direct the upcoming adaptation of bestselling book series Keeper of the Lost Cities for Disney.

The actor-filmmaker will also produce the live-action project through his banner Pearl Street, reported Deadline.

He is currently working on the script with scribe Kate Gritmon.

Written by Shannon Messenger, Keeper of the Lost Cities follows a telepathic girl who must figure out why she is the key to her brand-new world before the wrong person finds the answer first.

"When 12-year-old Sophie finally discovers where her secret telepathic ability comes from, she learns she’s actually not human but is from another world that exists side-by-side with ours," the official plotline read.

Madison Ainley will serve as an executive producer.

This is not the first time that Affleck is tackling a book adaptation. His previous directorial -- The Town, Argo and Live By Night -- were all based on novels.

On the acting front, the actor will next star in Deep Water, opposite Ana de Armas, and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, co-starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver. He will also reprise his role of Batman in DC movie The Flash.