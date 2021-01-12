Affleck to helm Disney's 'Keeper of the Lost Cities'

Ben Affleck to helm Disney's 'Keeper of the Lost Cities'

The actor-filmmaker will also produce the live-action project through his banner Pearl Street, reported Deadline

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 12 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 16:15 ist
Actor Ben Affleck. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is set to direct the upcoming adaptation of bestselling book series Keeper of the Lost Cities for Disney.

The actor-filmmaker will also produce the live-action project through his banner Pearl Street, reported Deadline.

He is currently working on the script with scribe Kate Gritmon.

Written by Shannon Messenger, Keeper of the Lost Cities follows a telepathic girl who must figure out why she is the key to her brand-new world before the wrong person finds the answer first. 

"When 12-year-old Sophie finally discovers where her secret telepathic ability comes from, she learns she’s actually not human but is from another world that exists side-by-side with ours," the official plotline read.

Madison Ainley will serve as an executive producer.

This is not the first time that Affleck is tackling a book adaptation. His previous directorial -- The Town, Argo and Live By Night -- were all based on novels.

On the acting front, the actor will next star in Deep Water, opposite Ana de Armas, and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, co-starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver. He will also reprise his role of Batman in DC movie The Flash.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ben Affleck
Hollywood
Disney

What's Brewing

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

 