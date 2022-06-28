Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son rams Lamborghini into parked BMW

On a recent outing to a car rental dealership, actor-director-writer Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck reversed and backed a yellow Lamborghini Urus into a BMW, reports the onlline tabloid 'TMZ'.

Along with actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and his son Samuel, Ben Affleck recently went to 777 Exotics, a Beverly Hills luxury car rental dealership. They were all looking at various cars when Ben let Samuel hop into the driver's seat of a yellow Lambo.

According to TMZ, it appears that Samuel or someone else had the engine running, so when the boy put the Lambo in reverse, the supercar rammed into the stationary white BMW. Apparently, the rear bumper on the passenger side of the Lambo made contact with the BMW's front wheel and possibly the fender.

TMZ further states that an employee at 777 Exotics said that there was no accident and the cars were just parked really close together.

Samuel is Ben Affleck's youngest son from his marriage with Jennifer Garner. The former couple also share two daughters, Violet Anne (16) and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (13).

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2005 and were married until 2018. In April 2021, Ben began dating Jennifer Lopez. The couple, who were first dating from 2002 to 2004, reignited their romance after their respective relationships came to an end in 2021.