Best of 2021: These are most streamed songs, albums on Apple Music in India

On Tuesday (November 3), the Cupertino-based company announced the Apple Music Awards 2021.

Apple awarded The Weeknd as Global Artist of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. And, the multi-instrumentalist Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R., won the songwriter of the year.

Now, as we enter the last month of the year, Apple has released 2021's top chartbusters of India and global regions.

On Apple Music, Dynamite by BTS was the most-streamed song. Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' was top-read lyrics.

The popular song 'Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) [Tiësto Remix]' by Joel Corry was the most streamed workout song on Apple Music.

The addictive song 'Astronaut In The Ocean' by Masked Wolf was the most searched song on Apple's Shazam app. It is one of the most used background music for Reels, TikTok and other short video sharing apps.

Here is the list of top 10 songs streamed on Apple Music in India

1. AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill & Shinda Kahlon - Brown Munde

2. Jasleen Royal & B. Praak - Ranjha (From Shershaah)

3. The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

4. Pritam & Arijit Singh - Aabaad Barbaad (From Ludo)

5. AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gurinder Gill & Gminxr - Insane

6. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

7. Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)

8. Dua Lipa - Levitating (feat. DaBaby)

9. Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur - Raataan Lambiyan

10. Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao & Vishal & Shekhar - Ghungroo (From War)

Top 10 albums on Apple Music in India

1) Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Sachet-Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Akhil Sachdeva & Amaal Mallik

2) Moosetape - Sidhu Moose Wala

3) After Hours - The Weeknd

4) G.O.A.T. - Diljit Dosanjh

5) Justice - Justin Bieber

6) Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin & Vikram Montrose

7) Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - A. R. Rahman

8) Starboy - The Weeknd

9) Not by Chance - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill & Money Musik

10) ÷ (Deluxe) - Ed Sheeran

Top 10 artists on Apple Music in India

1) Arijit Singh

2) Pritam

3) A. R. Rahman

4) AP Dhillon

5) The Weeknd

6) Justin Bieber

7) Shreya Ghoshal

8) Sidhu Moose Wala

9) Gurinder Gill

10) Diljit Dosanjh

Apple Music subscribers can now find the specially dedicated tabs on the app listing all the top chartbusters of the year covering both local and international artists and albums.