'Better Man': Robbie Williams biopic to go on floors next year

The film will be directed by Michael Gracey

  • Dec 04 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 15:58 ist
Singer Robbie Williams. Credit: Reuters Photo/Christian Hartmann

Better Man, a biopic on famed singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, will start shooting in Melbourne, Australia, in early 2022.

To be directed by The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey, the film will look into the experiences that shaped the British pop star, both on and off stage.

The filming will take place at Docklands Studios Melbourne, Victoria, and will include an estimated 14 local heads of departments, 80 visual effects practitioners, 220 crew and 2,700 extras and casuals.

“I’m so excited I am making this movie in Victoria with my friend Michael Gracey," Williams said.

The singer started his journey in the industry with boy band Take That, but became a music sensation as a solo artist with 11 out of 12 of his studio albums charting number one in the UK.

Williams' tours still draw huge crowds and he also holds the Guinness Book of Records for selling 1.6 million tickets for a tour in a day.

