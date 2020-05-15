Bhagyashree joins the cast of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi’

Actress Bhagyashree, who became a household name with her well-received performance in the Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya, has been roped in to play a key role in the eagerly-awaited Thalaivi that features Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

Speaking to Indian Express, she said her character will be an integral part of the movie and bring about a key change in the life of the protagonist. She added that she has quite a few scenes with ‘Queen’ and they have come out pretty well. Praising the Gangster heroine, she said that the heroine treated her with utmost regard.

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, revolves around the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and highlights the events that helped her become a charismatic mass leader. The film features Kangana in a new avatar that has piqued curiosity. The cast includes Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi) and Roja actor Arvind Swami (as the iconic MGR). The biggie was slated to hit screens in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) on June 26 and this might not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming back to Bhagyashree, she is going through an eventful phase on the work front. The actress recently confirmed that she will playing a supporting role in Prabhas 20, which marks the collaboration between ‘Darling’ and Pooja Hegde. The film, being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is a romantic-drama and has a pan-India storyline. It was supposed to hit the screens this year but the plan might have gone awry due to the COVID-19 outbreak. One is likely to get an update on the same after the lockdown.