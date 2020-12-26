Bhavan’s film society opens on Dec 30

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan is inaugurating its Bhavan Film Society on December 30, 4 pm, at Khincha Auditorium, Race Course Road, Bengaluru.

The launch marks Bhavan founder K M Munshi’s 133rd birth anniversary.

T S Nagabharana, well-known film director and chairman, Kannada Development Authority, inaugurates the film society.

Sunil Puranik, actor and chairman of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, and Chiranjiv Singh, former IAS officer, are among the guests.

Feature film ‘Prithvi Vallabh’ (1943), directed by late Sohrab Modi, will be screened. It's written by K M Munshi.

It is a historical drama that revolves around a King Prithvi Vallabh, who gets trapped in a web of deceit by neighbouring rulers.

Entry is free.

To register, call KC Pemmaiah on 99800 65746.