'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja' a tribute to cooks, everyone will relate to it: Director Karthik Saragur

Director Karthik Saragur says that his upcoming movie Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a 'delicious dish' that pays tribute to professional cooks.

Speaking to DH, he added that he has no issues with the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video as opposed to theatres as this will help it reach a wider audience.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to work on Bheemasena Nalamaharaja?

I come from a family of cooks and saw my loved ones dedicate their life to cooking. This movie is a tribute to them. It has a nostalgic feel and will connect with everyone.

What is your take on the film not getting a theatrical release?

We are used to it as this is the new normal. I, however, wish that the film was screened in theatres. That said and done, it is unfair to ask the family audience to come and watch the film in theatres under the current situation. In a way, a digital release is a blessing as Bheemasena Nalamaharaja will be able to find a wider audience.

Some of the recent 'direct to OTT' movies have not received a good response from fans.

I am not worried about such things as we have made a delicious dish. When a film gets a 'direct to OTT' release, we don't have to worry about the box office performance The content can sustain for a long time. If you do not watch it on the first day, you can still catch it later.

How is Rakshit Shetty as a producer?

Rakshit directed the popular film Ulidavaru Kandanthe and understands the cinematic language quite well. Being a director himself, he is able to give feedback/shape to a project at different stages of the (production) process.

How did you get interested in filmmaking?

Some of my family members were associated with theatre and I started acting at the age of four. Later, I took up writing and went on to assist director Sunil Kumar Desai.

How do you deal with setbacks?

Failure is a frequent companion for us. However, I can't say that we do not get affected by it.

Any upcoming projects?

I have already started planning my next project and hope to begin work on it once the Covid-19 situation improves. That said and done, the focus right now is on Bheemasena Nalamaharaja.