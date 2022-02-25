'Bheemla Nayak': Will Pawan Kalyan score a Vakeel Saab-like blockbuster with 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake?

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Bheemla Nayak is set to hit the screens on Friday much to the delight of 'Power Star' fans. The flick garnered a fair deal of attention as it is a remake of the well-received Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was directed by the late Sachy. Moreover, it marks the mass hero's first collaboration with Rana Daggubati, who plays the parallel lead. So, will the action drama live up to expectations helping PK score his second consecutive hit? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Kalyan's star power alone should help Bheemla Nayak open to a good response at the box office even if the word of mouth is not too impressive. Daggubati has consolidated his standing in the industry over the past few years with his work in the Baahubali movies and the Sankalp Reddy-helmed Ghazi. His association with Bheemla Nayak should help the film get wider patronage. The trailer suggests that the flick will feature plenty of intense confrontation scenes between the stars. These sequences might help the film click with the mass audience provided the execution is up to the mark. Nithya Menen, who plays the female protagonist, is a known name in Telugu cinema, something that will work in the movie's favour. Its songs have become popular among PK fans.

Weaknesses

Judging by the trailer, Bheemla Nayak is unlikely to be as 'massy' as Kalyan's popular cop drama Gabbar Singh. Moreover, it may not be a star vehicle for the actor in the conventional sense as Daggubati's character is equally important in the grand scheme of things. The film has been directed by Saagar K Chandra, who has never worked with a star of Kalyan's stature.

Opportunities

The movie comes at a time when the Covid-19 situation is under control. Theatres have been allowed to operate at full capacity, which should help it reach its potential. Daggubati enjoys a fan following outside the Telugu states mainly because of his work in the Baahubali franchise, Ghazi and the Tamil biggie Arrambam. This should help Bheemla Nayak exceed expectations in Tamil Nadu and the NCR region.

Threats



The film's trailer underplayed Kalyan's mass hero image, something that left a section of the audience a bit disappointed. This might prevent it from doing as well as Vakeel Saab. It may not do as well as expected in Kerala because of comparisons with the Malayalam version. It faces stiff competition from Valimai, which premiered in theatres today, in Tamil Nadu as Ajith enjoys a humungous fan following in that state. Alia Bhatt;'s Gangubai Kathiawadi too is likely to affect the biggie, especially in the North Indian market.