'Bheeshma Parvam' first weekend box office collection: Mammootty mania reigns supreme

Malayalam star Mammootty's latest movie Bheeshma Parvam, which hit the screens on March 3, collected nearly Rs 15 crore at the Kerala box office in three days much to the delight of fans. It received rave reviews with critics praising the legend's impressive performance and its Godfather-like storyline. So, did this help the gangster drama rake in the moolah on its first Sunday? Here's the detailed report.

Terrific first Sunday

Bheeshma Parvam did pretty well on March 6, emerging as the top choice of the Malayalam audience. Its day 4 collection will be around Rs 7 crore, according to initial estimates. If this is indeed the case, the biggie's (extended) weekend total will be around Rs 22 crore.

Deep Dive

Bheeshma Parvam created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs prior to its release as it reunites Mammootty with ace filmmaker Amal Neerad, who had directed him in the cult action drama Big B. This helped him edge out Tovino's Naradhan, which premiered in theatres on the same day. It faced limited competition from the Hindi movie Jhund as the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer doesn't really cater to a mass audience. The Hollywood biggie The Batman did not affect it as much as expected because of Mammukka's 'Mega stardom'.

Perfect timing

The positive response to Bheeshma Parvam is an encouraging sign for the Malayalam film industry as it indicates that the audience is willing to visit theatres even under the 'new normal. This is good news for the pan-India movies Radhe Shyam and Rise Roar Revolt(RRR) that are slated to hit the screens in the coming days.

The road ahead

Bheeshma Paarvam has, meanwhile, received critical acclaim with many terming it 'mass cinema done right'. The word of mouth is positive, which help it stay strong today (March 7) and pass the 'Monday Test'. It will face competition from Prabhas' film when it releases on March 11. This, however, is unlikely to be a major concern as Mammootty's popularity should help it emerge as a commercial success in the long run.

What's next for Mammootty?

With the biggie in theatres, Mammootty is set to turn his attention to Puzhu. The film features Parvathy as the leading lady and is her first film with the legend. The mass hero also has Bilal, a follow-up to Big B, and the Telugu film Agent in his kitty.