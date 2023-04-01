'Bholaa' review: Devgn is a man from another planet in this weak remake

A snarling leopard turns into a cowering pussycat at the sight of Bholaa.

The beast's reflexes are justified. Because our man is many men rolled into one — Superman, Iron Man, and Sacred-Ash Man, if you may.

Armed or unarmed, Bholaa (Ajay Devgn) is a weapon of mass destruction. He has just been released from prison and is on his way to meet his 10-year-old daughter for the first time. No force on the Earth or Mars can stop him.

Read | Meeting Ajay Devgn, the multi-faceted star

Pity the thugs, tractors and drug lords that block him. Bholaa's brute force reduces every living and non-living obstacle into a pulp. Some bodies are flung into outer space, some are shoved into a well and a few others are skewered on his trishul.

Bones break like biscuits... teeth depart from mouths in slo-mo... All the handiwork of a hero who conquers a mount of tandoori chicken in one go.

If Kaithi, the Tamil original, had a method to its violence, Bholaa is video-game savagery. The action set pieces are clumsily stacked to showcase the superhuman skills of a man who, ahem, is resurrected from the dead.

Devgn protects, Devgn destroys. At one point, he is even elevated to the status of Lord Shiva.

Oh, the plot! A lady police officer (Tabu) has to reach a British-era bunker — where 900 kg of cocaine seized in a drug bust has been stowed away — before the drug cartel finds it. She must also save the lives of 40 cops knocked out by spiked alcohol. Bholaa, the family-bound prisoner, is enlisted as the truck driver to ferry the officer and her unconscious colleagues.

Amid Devgn's cold stares, Deepak Dobriyal (the coke-snorting gangster) breathes some life into the frosty proceedings.

Dobriyal's elder brother, a cannibal named Nithari, is supposed to be more menacing, but who cares for his diet when everyone is dead meat around Bholaa?!