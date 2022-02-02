'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to hit cinemas on May 20

Actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will not be clashing at the box office with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's movie 'RRR' as it is now scheduled to hit the screens on May 20.
Along with Kartik, the film also stars Kiara Advani, and Tabu. It has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.
The film is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.
'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - which was slated for release on 25 March 2022 - will now arrive in *cinemas* on a new date: 20 May 2022... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ruKqsPPwO8
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2022
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Small satellites take to the skies
Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold
DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections
The world's longest-reigning monarchs
DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself
Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession
Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years
'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'