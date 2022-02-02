'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to hit cinemas on May 20

It has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 02 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 15:29 ist
Along with Kartik, the film also stars Kiara Advani, and Tabu. Credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will not be clashing at the box office with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's movie 'RRR' as it is now scheduled to hit the screens on May 20.

Along with Kartik, the film also stars Kiara Advani, and Tabu. It has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

