'Bhoot' vs 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana has edge over Vicky Kaushal

The much-hyped Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot, slated to hit screens on Friday (Feb. 21), is set to make a good start at the domestic box office. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the day one collection is likely to be between Rs four crore and Rs six crore.

The horror-thriller will, however, prove to be no match for the week's other big release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Dubey says the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will most probably rake in between Rs 8.5 and Rs 10 crore, dominating the competition.

This is along expected lines as the Vicky Donor actor is a more established name than the 31-year-old.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan deals with the issue of homophobia without compromising on the 'fun' factor, which should help it emerge as the top choice for the 'Gen Y' audience. On the other hand, Bhoot seems to be a spooky affair that relies heavily on shock value. As horror is still not considered mainstream, the Bhanu Pratap Singh-helmed flick might struggle to find wide patronage.

Both films would have fared better had the clash been averted. Dubey feels that Bhoot would have collected around Rs seven crore as a solo release. Similarly, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would have earned Rs 11 crore had it not faced competition from the Karan Johar-backed biggie. In other words, this is not an ideal situation.

Either way, Kaushal and Khurrana are doing pretty well on the professional front. Once Bhoot hits screens, the Uri star will turn his attention to Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. The film, revolving around the exploits of the freedom fighter, features Banita Sandhu of October fame as the leading lady and this has piqued curiosity.

On the other hand, the Roadies alumnus will next be seen in the Gulabo Sitabo that marks his first collaboration with 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachch