'Bhuj’: Sonakshi Sinha’s graceful first look from the Ajay Devgn starrer is out

It is no secret that Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances and effective screen presence. ‘Sona’ has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry — right from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar — and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. The Akira star, on Friday, took to Instagram to share her look from the eagerly-awaited Bhuj. She revealed that she plays the role of the iconic social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the movie based on real-life events.

“Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!,” (sic) she wrote on Instagram.

Bhuj, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, is an action-drama that revolves around the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and highlights the achievements of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The film features Ajay Devgn as the former in-charge of Bhuj airport, which has piqued curiosity. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk, Tollywood star Pranitha Subhash and Sharad Kelkar.

It will release directly on Hotstar, skipping the theatrical route.

Coming back to Sonakshi, she was last seen in the much-hyped Dabangg 3, the third instalment of the Dabangg series. The actioner featured her as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan and emerged as a success despite not living up to expectations. The biggie had a strong cast that included Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

Some time ago, it was reported that she was being considered for a film starring Tollywood mass hero Balakrishna but ‘Rajjo’ dismissed the rumours. Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently quit Twitter after being trolled for being a ‘product of nepotism’. The star said that she is taking a break to eliminate a source of ‘negativity’ from her life.