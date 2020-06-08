Bhumi Pednekar on ‘OTT Vs Theatre’ debate: The platform should support the content

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, is arguably one of the most promising stars in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Bala actress opened up about the ongoing ‘theatre vs OTT’ debate and said that the medium does not make any difference as long as it does justice to the content. She, however, made it clear that the big screen will remain the ‘ultimate experience’ despite the digital revolution.

“If the OTT platform supports your film correctly, I think it is absolutely okay. But if it is a film that requires a theatrical experience, then one should wait,” she added.

Bhumi’s comments come days after the Tamil movie PonMagal Vandhal, starring Jyothika, released directly on Amazon Prime Video. The Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin too are slated to get a digital-only premiere amid the COVID-19 crisis. Some reports claim that Laxmmi Bomb too might go in for a direct release as opposed to a theatrical one.

Coming back to Bhumi, she was last seen in the Bhanu Pratap Singh-directed Bhoot that proved to be a colossal failure. She will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-backed Durgavati, one of the most challenging movies of her career. The flick is a remake of Bhaagamathie and features her in the role played by Anushka Shetty in the original version. She also has the Karan Johar-directed Takht in her kitty. The magnum opus has a strong cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, The film is expected to hit screens in 2021.

